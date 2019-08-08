BLIND GUARDIAN Classic "Mirror Mirror" Performed Acoustically By THOMAS ZWIJSEN & WIKI KRAWCZYK; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released this new video, in which he and Wiki Krawczyk perform Blind Guardian's "Mirror Mirror", arranged for classical guitar and violin.

Zwijsen performs Iron Maiden's "Run To The Hills" on solo guitar below:

Watch Thomas perform Helloween's 1996 song, "Forever And One (Neverland)", below:

All of the above tracks are featured on the new Nylon Metal II CD, available here.