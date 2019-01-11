BLIND GUARDIAN Launch Pre-Order For Upcoming Reissues Of The Forgotten Tales, Tokyo Tales, And Live Albums

After releasing the remixed and remastered versions of their first seven studio records, Blind Guardian now start the pre-order for their next and final three reissues, The Forgotten Tales, Tokyo Tales and Live, on 2CD digipack and 2LP / 3LP gatefold vinyl format, in a variety of limited edition colors. The three reissues will be out on April 12th.

Pre-order your copies here.

The Forgotten Tales

CD1 (remastered 2012)

"Mister Sandman"

"Surfin’ USA"

"Bright Eyes"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"The Wizard"

"Spread Your Wings"

"Mordred’s Song"

"Black Chamber"

"The Bard’s Song - In The Forest"

"Barbara Ann"

"A Past And Future Secret"

"To France"

"Theatre Of Pain"

"All The King’s Horses"

"Dream A Little Dream Of Me"

"Don’t Talk To Strangers"

"Beyond The Realms Of Death"

"Hallelujah"

"In A Gadda Da Vida"

"You’re The Voice"

Tokyo Tales

CD1 (remastered 2012)

"Inquisition"

"Banish From Sanctuary"

"Journey Through The Dark"

"Traveler In Time"

"The Quest For Tanelorn"

"Goodbye My Friend"

"Time What Is Time"

"Majesty"

"Valhalla"

"Welcome To Dying"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"Lost In The Twilight Hall"

"Barbara Ann"



Live

CD1 (remastered 2012)

"War Of Wrath"

"Into The Storm"

"Welcome To Dying"

"Nightfall"

"The Script For My Requiem"

"Harvest Of Sorrow"

"The Soulforged"

"Valhalla"

"Majesty"

"Mordred’s Song"

"Born In A Mourning Hall"



CD2 (remastered 2012)

"Under The Ice"

"Bright Eyes"

"Punishment Divine"

"The Bard’s Song - In The Forest"

"Imaginations From The Other Side"

"Lost In The Twilight Hall"

"A Past And Future Secret"

"Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)"

"Journey Through The Dark"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"Mirror Mirror"

