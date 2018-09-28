BLIND GUARDIAN - Part 3 Of Historical Documentary Series Posted

German bashers Blind Guardian recently released the first two chapters of their historical documentary series, in which they talk about the band's origins. Today they release part #3. Check it out below along with the previous two installments.

Frontman Hansi Kürsch comments: "Watch and listen! These four tongues may stumble and mumble, but they certainly won‘t stand still. Be prepared! After you've watched part III, the world as you know it will never be the same again."

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3

Blind Guardian recently re-released their first four studio albums. Today they start the pre-order for the next reissues, Imaginations From The Other Side, Nightfall In Middle-Earth and A Night At The Opera, which will be released on November 30th via Nuclear Blast. The back-catalogue has been remixed and remastered, and is available in 2CD-digi and 2LP gatefold vinyl format with individual colors.

More reissues are due to follow, in total there will be 10 Blind Guardian re-releases.

Singer Hansi Kürsch comments: "All these albums will not only be available as beautiful 2CD-digipak versions but can also be purchased as gatefold vinyl. Since the vinyl versions of our back catalogue have become so rare over the years, people have kept on asking us about re-issues. Now your wish is granted. The CD version will contain two CDs. One will feature an up to date sounding re-mix and the other will contain the original mix. Both sound great! In comparison to the original mixes, our input on the re-mix versions has been far greater, and therefore have been used for the vinyl versions. They sound fresher, richer and more exciting than the original ones and still pay tribute to the original recordings. It is 100% old school Blind Guardian with a modern twist. What more can you ask for?."

The reissues can now be pre-ordered in the following formats:

Imaginations From The Other Side (1995), remixed 2011/2012, remastered 2012

- 2 CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD+original CD)

- LP in gatefold

Tracklisting:

"Imaginations From The Other Side"

"I’m Alive"

"A Past And Future Secret"

"The Script For My Requiem"

"Mordred’s Song"

"Born In A Mourning Hall"

"Bright Eyes"

"Another Holy War"

"And The Story Ends"

Bonus:

"The Wizard"

"System’s Failing"

Nightfall In Middle-Earth (1998), remixed 2011/2012, remastered 2012

- 2 CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD + original CD)

- LP in gatefold

Tracklisting:

"War Of Wrath"

"Into The Storm"

"Lammoth"

"Nightfall"

"The Minstrel"

"The Curse Of Feanor"

"Captured"

"Blood Tears"

"Mirror Mirror"

"Face The Truth"

"Noldor (Dead Winter Reigns)"

"Battle Of Sudden Flames"

"Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)"

"The Dark Elf"

"Thorn"

"The Eldar"

"Nom The Wise"

"When Sorrow Sang"

"Out On The Water"

"The Steadfast"

"A Dark Passage"

"Final Chapter (Thus Ends…)"

Bonus:

"Doom"

"The Tides Of War"

A Night At The Opera (2002), remixed 2011/2012, remastered 2012

- 2CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD+original CD)

- LP in gatefold

Tracklisting:

"Precious Jerusalem"

"Battlefield"

"Under The Ice"

"Sadly Sings Destiny"

"The Maiden And The Minstrel Knight"

"Wait For An Answer"

"The Soulforged"

"Age Of False Innocence"

"Punishment Divine"

"And Then There Was Silence"

Bonus:

"Age Of False Innocence" (demo)

"Under The Ice" (demo)