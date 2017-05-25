BLIND GUARDIAN Perform “The Bard’s Song (In The Forest)” At Wacken Open Air 2016; 360° VR Video Streaming

A video of Blind Guardian performing “The Bard’s Song (In The Forest)” at the 2016 edition of Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival is available for streaming below.

“When Blind Guardian plays “The Bard's Song” at Wacken, you can be damned sure it's a magic moment. Now witness this moment in 360° VR at home - while standing right in front of the stage!”

Blind Guardian have announced the release of a new live album, Live Beyond The Spheres, on 3CD and 4LP box set editions on July 7th via Nuclear Blast.

The release will include material recorded from various shows during the band’s European tour leg in 2015 - among old classics, new tracks as well as songs that are played very rarely during live shows.

Vocalist Hansi Kürsch speaks about the difficulties to create such an ambitious album: "In general I would say that we've had a really good run on this tour and that nearly every show was perfect. But at the end of the day, after every band member has checked each and every song and concert of those 30 shows again and again, there were only like two or three versions of each song being suitable to be used for an album. We then had to decide between those last remaining versions, which would have been the most impressive one. This was a nearly endless task!"

But as we all know, Blind Guardian stands for perfectionism in any way.

"The songs finally chosen reveal such an energy, that possible smaller mistakes appeared to be totally unimportant for the evaluation. As soon as you have listened to the songs, you will know what I mean, they feel alive", the vocalist continues.

But in the end, the effort was all worth it. Hansi sums up: "There is always something happening at each show, let's call it 'MAGIC', that is giving us all the creeps. We are really satisfied when the people sing with us, have a good time and go back home happy."

Tracklisting:

CD1

“The Ninth Wave”

“Banish From Sanctuary”

“Nightfall”

“Prophecies”

“Tanelorn”

“The Last Candle”

“And Then There Was Silence”

CD2

“The Lord Of The Rings”

“Fly”

“Bright Eyes”

“Lost In The Twilight Hall”

“Imaginations From The Other Side”

“Into The Storm”

“Twilight Of The Gods”

“A Past And Future Secret”

“And The Story Ends”

CD3

“Sacred Worlds”

“The Bard’s Song (In The Forest)”

“Valhalla”

“Wheel Of Time”

“Majesty”

“Mirror Mirror”