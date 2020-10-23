BLIND GUARDIAN Release New Live Single "Violent Shadows"; Video

Early this August just gone, Blind Guardian performed live for the Wacken World Wide digital festival, and surprised everybody by playing a brand-new track called "Violent Shadows". The song is a very first taster of their upcoming studio album, to be released in autumn 2021. "Violent Shadows" (live) is available digitally as of today.

"Your wish is our command! So we have heeded the call, or in other words, we observed your many requests and wanted to oblige. Here it comes, today we proudly present you with our glorious, virtual Wacken live version of 'Violent Shadows' as a digital single. Enjoy this vicious ride and scream along with us. Stay tuned for more, and come to meet your violent shadows", comments lead singer Hansi Kürsch.

Watch the live video below, and get the single digitally here.

Blind Guardian recently kicked off the pre-order for the special 25th anniversary edition of their Imaginations From The Other Side album, out December 11. This edition will contain live recordings and other special versions of the Blind Guardian classics featured on the album.

Hansi Kürsch comments: "What can I say? A brilliant album celebrates its 25th anniversary. It is great to celebrate this in such a bombastic manner. Luckily we filmed our 2016 show in Oberhausen when we performed the entire album live. This is the perfect moment for us to present this master piece in so many different facets. An ideal resurrection of precious memories long gone by, but not, yet, forgotten. This album is made for eternity... I hope. Enjoy."

Imaginations From The Other Side 25th anniversary edition will be available in the following formats:

- CD

- Earbook (40p Earbook LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray - limited to 2000)

- CD-Boxset (Box incl. 40p Earbook (LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray) + puzzle - limited to 1000)

- 2LP Black Vinyl

- 2LP Picture Vinyl (limited to 1000)

- 2LP Burgundy Vinyl (limited to 500)

- 2LP Pearl White Vinyl (limited to 500)

- 2LP Bronze Vinyl - Band Exclusive (limited to 300)

Pre-order the album here in the format of your choice.

To celebrate this special occasion the band released a new live video for "Born In A Mourning Hall". Watch below: