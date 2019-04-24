BLIND GUARDIAN Revisit "Live" Album In 20+ Minute Video Interview

After releasing the remixed and remastered versions of their final three reissues, The Forgotten Tales, Tokyo Tales and Live on 2CD digi-pack and 2LP / 3LP gatefold vinyl format, in a variety of limited edition colours, Blind Guardian today reveal a new history episode for their reissue of Live. Watch below:

Order your copies of the new reissues here.

The Forgotten Tales

CD1 (remastered 2012)

"Mister Sandman"

"Surfin’ USA"

"Bright Eyes"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"The Wizard"

"Spread Your Wings"

"Mordred’s Song"

"Black Chamber"

"The Bard’s Song - In The Forest"

"Barbara Ann"

"A Past And Future Secret"

"To France"

"Theatre Of Pain"

"All The King’s Horses"

"Dream A Little Dream Of Me"

"Don’t Talk To Strangers"

"Beyond The Realms Of Death"

"Hallelujah"

"In A Gadda Da Vida"

"You’re The Voice"

CD2 (original)

"Mister Sandman"

"Surfin’ USA"

"Bright Eyes"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"The Wizard"

"Spread Your Wings"

"Mordred’s Song"

"Black Chamber"

"The Bard’s Song - In The Forest"

"Barbara Ann"

"A Past And Future Secret"

"To France"

"Theatre Of Pain"

2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

"Mister Sandman"

"Surfin’ USA"

"Bright Eyes"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"The Wizard"

"Spread Your Wings"

Side B

"Mordred’s Song"

"Black Chamber"

"The Bard’s Song - In The Forest"

"Barbara Ann"

"A Past And Future Secret"

"To France"

Side C

"Theatre Of Pain"

"All The King’s Horses"

"Dream A Little Dream Of Me"

"Don’t Talk To Strangers"

Side D

"Beyond The Realms Of Death"

"Hallelujah"

"In A Gadda Da Vida"

"You’re The Voice"

Tokyo Tales

CD1 (remastered 2012)

"Inquisition"

"Banish From Sanctuary"

"Journey Through The Dark"

"Traveler In Time"

"The Quest For Tanelorn"

"Goodbye My Friend"

"Time What Is Time"

"Majesty"

"Valhalla"

"Welcome To Dying"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"Lost In The Twilight Hall"

"Barbara Ann"



CD2 (original)

"Inquisition"

"Banish From Sanctuary"

"Journey Through The Dark"

"Traveler In Time"

"The Quest For Tanelorn"

"Goodbye My Friend"

"Time What Is Time"

"Majesty"

"Valhalla"

"Welcome To Dying"

"Lost In The Twilight Hall"

"Barbara Ann"

2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

"Inquisition"

"Banish From Sanctuary"

"Journey Through The Dark"

"Traveler In Time"

Side B

"The Quest For Tanelorn"

"Goodbye My Friend"

"Time What Is Time"

Side C

"Majesty"

"Valhalla"

"Welcome To Dying"

Side D

"Lord Of The Rings"

"Lost In The Twilight Hall"

"Barbara Ann"

Live

CD1 (remastered 2012)

"War Of Wrath"

"Into The Storm"

"Welcome To Dying"

"Nightfall"

"The Script For My Requiem"

"Harvest Of Sorrow"

"The Soulforged"

"Valhalla"

"Majesty"

"Mordred’s Song"

"Born In A Mourning Hall"



CD2 (remastered 2012)

"Under The Ice"

"Bright Eyes"

"Punishment Divine"

"The Bard’s Song - In The Forest"

"Imaginations From The Other Side"

"Lost In The Twilight Hall"

"A Past And Future Secret"

"Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)"

"Journey Through The Dark"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"Mirror Mirror"

3LP (33 RPM)

Side A

"War Of Wrath"

"Into The Storm"

"Welcome To Dying"

"Nightfall"

Side B

"The Script For My Requiem"

"Harvest Of Sorrow"

"The Soulforged"

"Valhalla"

Side C

"Majesty"

"Mordred’s Song"

"Born In A Mourning Hall"

Side D

"Under The Ice"

"Bright Eyes"

"Punishment Divine"

"The Bard’s Song - In The Forest"

Side E

"Imaginations From The Other Side"

"Lost In The Twilight Hall"

"A Past And Future Secret"

Side F

"Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)"

"Journey Through The Dark"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"Mirror Mirror"