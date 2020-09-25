BLOOD INCANTATION - Hidden History Of The Human Race - Live In The Rehearsal Space

During the Summer of 2020, Blood Incantation filmed and recorded a live performance of their Hidden History Of The Human Race album, which was released in November 2019 through Century Media Records and Dark Descent Records.

Filmed by James Hansen, with audio recorded by Aaron Rosano, it can be enjoyed below.

Recorded completely analogue at World Famous Studios in Denver, CO, Hidden History Of The Human Race expands the sonic cosmos explored on Blood Incantation’s critically acclaimed debut Starspawn.

The album is available as Limited Edition CD Digipak with green logo patch, Gatefold LP with 20 page pamphlet, lyric sheet, CD and poster as well as on all digital platforms. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Slave Species Of The Gods"

"The Giza Power Plant"

"Inner Paths (To Outer Space)"

"Awakening From The Dream Of Existence To The Multidimensional Nature Of Our Reality (Mirror Of The Soul)"

"Slave Species Of The Gods" video: