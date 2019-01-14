BLOOD OF CHRIST Debut "Murdering A Storyteller" Lyric Video

Blood Of Christ, an epic dark metal band from London, Ontario, Canada, release a lyric video for a reboot of one of their classic songs, "Murdering A Storyteller", and they don't hold back at all. The nuances in their songwriting coupled with a razor sharp production make for an unrivaled revamp of song that was already unrivaled in sheer heaviness. The band have found a way to increase the relentlessness and brutality of the track, utilizing their two decades of experience to usher forth a sonic rampage that will appeal to any extreme metal lover.



The professional lyric video was put together by YOD Multimedia, and gets right to the point in brilliant fashion.

"Murdering A Storyteller" is one of two songs that Blood Of Christ will be releasing this year as part of their contribution to the split with Deformatory. Entitled Bilateral Carnage, this CDN Records split album will be released on limited edition 7" vinyl records; only 200 copies are being pressed, and will ship March 1st. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.



The eye-popping and deranged album artwork was crafted by Indonesian artist, Ardha Lepa.

Blood Of Christ is:

Jason Longo - drums, cymbals, saw blade

Chris Gooding - guttural aggression

Mark Chandler - the bass player

Jeff Longo - cosmic rhythms, grind chords

