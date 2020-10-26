BLOOD RED SAINTS Re-Sign With Frontiers; Undisputed Album Due In 2021

Frontiers Music Srl welcome UK melodic rockers, Blood Red Saints, back to the label. 2021 will see the release of the fourth studio album from the English rockers. Titled Undisputed, the album is also a return to the melodic rock style as heard on the band's debut album, Speedway.

Written during the COVID-19 pandemic, the recording of the album took place at guitarist Lee Revills' home studio. "We didn't set out to write a certain type of record, we brought ideas to the table and they happened to be melodic. As we live through the process and can reflect on these songs, this feels like it is shaping up to be our strongest album to date," says Revill.

Blood Red Saints was formed at the end of 2014 by singer Pete Godfrey and bassist Rob Naylor from the band Angels Or Kings. They quickly got to work writing their debut album. Their search for a name ended with the chance discovery of a semi-legendary Speedway team “The Blood Red Saints”, who were formed in the late 1920s in Brooklyn, New York. Their leader 'Freddie Rendetti' became synonymous with the team and was a fiery, colorful character who ultimately lived the fast life a little too fast. The band loved the name and ran with it.

James Martin of Vega came along and was instrumental in getting the band signed to Frontiers Music Srl for their debut album, Speedway. James and his twin brother Tom also co-wrote two songs on the album and none other than Harry Hess (Harem Scarem) took care of the mastering of the album. The band’s debut album was an impressive slice of classic British AOR, following in the traditions of early Dare, FM, and Newman.

The band then went on to record two well-received albums, Love Hate Conspiracies and Pulse, for AOR Heaven, but have now returned to Frontiers for their forthcoming fourth album, Undisputed. Stay tuned for more news on the album and the first taste of music soon.