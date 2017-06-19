BLOODBOUND Release “War Of Dragons” Lyric Video

Swedish power metallers, Bloodbound, have released a lyric video for “War Of Dragons”, a track from their War Of Dragons album, out now via AFM Records. The new clip is available for streaming below. Order the new album in various formats at this location.

2CD Digipak tracklisting:

CD 1

“A New Era Begins”

“Battle In The Sky”

“Tears Of A Dragonheart”

“War Of Dragons”

“Silver Wings”

“Stand And Fight”

“King Of Swords”

“Fallen Heroes”

“Guardians At Heaven's Gate”

“Symphony Satana”

“Starfall”

“Dragons Are Forever”

CD 2

“Battle In The Sky” (Demo)

“Satanic Panic” (Demo)

“Son Of Babylon” (Demo)

“Let It Burn” (Demo)

“Bonebreaker” (Demo)

“Blood Of My Blood” (Demo)

“Moria” (Demo)

“King Of Swords” (Demo)

“Message From Hell” (Demo)

“Melalheads Unite” (Demo)

“Reflections Of Evil” (Demo)

“When Demons Collide” (Demo)

“For The Brave” (Demo)

“When All Lights Fail” (Demo)

“War Of Dragons” lyric video:

“Stand And Fight”:

“Battle In The Sky” video: