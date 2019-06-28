BLOODRED HOURGLASS Release “The Unfinished Story” Video

Finnish metallers Bloodred Hourglass’ brand new album Godsend is out today via Out Of Line Music. New video, “The Unfinished Story”, is available below.

Of Godsend, BRHG’s frontman Jarkko Koukonen commented, “Godsend is so far the best version of a band called Bloodred Hourglass. This album modernizes our sound and the output is fresh and diverse. Expect an album full of harsh attacking metal!”

Godsend was recorded at Soundspiral Audio (Before The Dawn, Gloria Morti) with Juho Raiha and mixed and mastered by Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Architects). The album artwork was designed by Tuomas Koivurinne, in cooperation with Miika Saari.

Last year, Bloodred Hourglass visited several different festivals outside Finnish borders and returned to Europe in March-April for a full-length tour with Swedish metallers Evergrey. Additionally, in May the band will be performing in Japan for the first time. Going international doesn’t mean BRHG would forget their home country: during spring and summer the band will perform in various Finnish events and festivals.

Tracklisting:

“Waves Of Black”

“The Unfinished Story”

“Devourer”

“Alysia”

“My Route”

“Pieces”

“Ask _ You Shall Receive”

“August”

“On My Throne”

“White Feather”

"Waves Of Black" video: