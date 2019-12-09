BLOODTRUTH Premiere "Inner Resurrection" Music Video

Relentlessly extreme Italian death metal band Bloodtruth have premiered a music video for their song "Inner Resurrection", which is from their most recent album Matyrium.



"Inner Resurrection" showcases all of the blistering speed and unflinching technicality that the group have become known for.

Bloodtruth commented, "No words can describe how excited we are and how long we waited for this moment. This video expresses all our dedication and hard work that the creation of our latest album required. We are really proud of the results obtained with this new video, both technically and artistically speaking. We chose the song ‘Inner Resurrection’ since we consider it a very important song for the band. In fact, from a musical point of view, it contains some of the most particular elements of the whole album concerning the riffing and the arrangements."

"We want to thank our videomaker Guglielmo Sergio, as he worked on a death metal video for his very first time getting an excellent result! Personally, it was a really cool experience and my first time as an actor. I even had to learn how to write a script with gothic characters in a very short time, it was really crazy! In the future, we will have a lot of chances to play several of the Martyrium album songs in some really cool festivals; our new collaboration with Jon Knight and The Flaming Arts immediately paid off, thanks to their extreme professionalism."

Martyrium tracklisting:

"1184 P.C."

"Centuries Of Intolerance (Danse Macabre)"

"Schismatical Crusades "

"Inner Resurrection "

"Peste Noire"

"Prelude To Havoc"

"The Tome Of Suffering"

"Persecution"

"The Last Prophet"

"Martyrium"

"The Last Prophet" lyric video: