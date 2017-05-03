BLOODY HEELS To Release Debut Album This Month; “Cheap Little Liar” Video Streaming

Bloody Heels are gearing up for the release of their debut album, Through Mystery, out on May 20th. A video for the track “Cheap Little Liar” is available for streaming below.

Bloody Heels has been around since 2012, and has released two videos, an EP and toured all over The Baltics and Europe. The EP, Summer Nights, was released in 2014.

Says the band: “Well, actually, we have put a lot of effort in the writing process, just to get the right sound and the right feel. The album is well balanced, there are fast and heavy songs yet not missing slower and more melodic sounds and you surely can feel the 80s influences, yet it’s a modern rock album, so we’re excited to finally show the songs to our fans.”

Through Mystery tracklisting:

“Danger Calling”

“Can’t Help Myself”

“Through Mystery”

“Victim”

“Cheap Little Liar”

“Hope”

“Bittersweet Memories”

“Take Off Your Mask”

“Love May Have Gone”

“P.A.T.P.”

“One More Time”

“Cheap Little Liar” video: