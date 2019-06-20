BLOODYWOOD Guitarist Talks Upcoming European / UK Tour, Band's Growing Popularity, Signing With LINKIN PARK's Former Manager (Video)
June 20, 2019, 20 minutes ago
New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood will be bringing their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Germany, France and the UK in July. Guitarist Karan Katiyar talks about the upcoming tour and the band#s growing popularity in the clip below.
In anticipation of the road trip, Bloodywood has released "Machi Bhasad (Expect A Riot)". Check out the video below.
Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:
July
13 - Dong Open Air - Stadt Neukirchen-vluyn, Germany
14 - Bei Chez Heinz - Hannover, Germany
15 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany
17 - Das Bett - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
19 - Backstage Concerts GmbH - München, Germany
20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany
21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany
22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France
24 - The Lanes - Bristol, United Kingdom
25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, United Kingdom
26 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom
27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom
29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia