BLOODYWOOD Guitarist Talks Upcoming European / UK Tour, Band's Growing Popularity, Signing With LINKIN PARK's Former Manager (Video)

New Delhi-based Indian folk metal band Bloodywood will be bringing their Raj Against The Machine Tour to Germany, France and the UK in July. Guitarist Karan Katiyar talks about the upcoming tour and the band#s growing popularity in the clip below.

In anticipation of the road trip, Bloodywood has released "Machi Bhasad (Expect A Riot)". Check out the video below.

Raj Against The Machine tour dates are as follows:

July

13 - Dong Open Air - Stadt Neukirchen-vluyn, Germany

14 - Bei Chez Heinz - Hannover, Germany

15 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

17 - Das Bett - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

19 - Backstage Concerts GmbH - München, Germany

20 - RnP - Wiesloch, Germany

21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany

22 - Gibus Club - Paris, France

24 - The Lanes - Bristol, United Kingdom

25 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, United Kingdom

26 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom

27 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom

29 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

August

1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

3 - Taman Festival - Krasnodar, Russia