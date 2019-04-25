BLUE MURDER - Never-Before-Heard 1988 Instrumental Jam Of "Black-Hearted Woman" Streaming

Available for streaming below is a previously-unheard "instrumental jam" of the song "Black-Hearted Woman", by legendary English rock band Blue Murder, who were founded by ex-Whitesnake, Tygers Of Pan Tang and Thin Lizzy guitarist John Sykes.

"Black-Hearted Woman" eventually appeared on Blue Murder's 1989 self-titled debut album, which featured Sykes, bassist Tony Franklin, and drummer Carmine Appice. The instrumental version below, uploaded by Franklin, was recorded in 1988.

Says Tony: "In recognition of the 30th anniversary of the release of the original Blue Murder album, here’s a never before heard instrumental jam from 1988. 'Black Hearted Woman'. Don’t ask me about a reunion though!"