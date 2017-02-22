BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Announce Summer UK / European Tour

Blue Öyster Cult will celebrate their 45th anniversary with a run of festival and headline dates across the UK and in Europe starting June 16th with their first ever appearance at the Graspop Festival in Belgium and ending at Barcelona Rock Fest on July 1st.

The band will make a triumphant return to London, after last year’s advance sell-out success at The Forum, for the Stone Free Festival on June 17th which will see the band headline the Indigo O2 stage. Four UK headline dates in Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Newcastle are the group’s first regional shows since 2008.

In Europe, BOC will hit several festivals: Graspop, Hellfest, Retro C Fest, Against The Wind and Barcelona Rock Fest along three headline dates with very special guests Queensryche in Prattelin, Switzerland, Cologne, Germany and Utrecht, Netherlands.