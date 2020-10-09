BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Debut Official Music Video For "The Alchemist"; The Symbol Remains Album Out Now

Blue Öyster Cult are back with a mammoth new studio album, The Symbol Remains. Order the album here, and watch a video for the song "The Alchemist" below.

As the old saying goes, “good things come to those who wait” and the 14 songs showcased on The Symbol Remains embody that. The BÖC faithful will be delighted given that the band has delivered an extremely inspired album. Ultimately, this sounds like a band looking back at their storied catalog and giving the fans a bit of everything they’ve ever loved about BÖC, while simultaneously continuing to evolve.

Tracklisting:

"That Was Me"

"Box In My Head"

"Tainted Blood"

"Nightmare Epiphany"

"Edge Of The World"

"The Machine"

"Train True (Lennie’s Song)"

"The Return Of St. Cecilia"

"Stand And Fight"

"Florida Man"

"The Alchemist"

"Secret Road"

"There’s A Crime"

"Fight"

"The Alchemist" video:

“Tainted Blood” video:

"Box In My Head" video:

"That Was Me" video:

Lineup:

Eric Bloom

Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser

Richie Castellano

Danny Miranda

Jules Radino