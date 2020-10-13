BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Founding Member ALBERT BOUCHARD Talks Re Imaginos Album - "I Look At It As Kind Of A Correction" (Video)

Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult. The original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart “Burning For You”. Contributing to songwriting, drums, and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as “Cites On Flame With Rock And Roll”.

Albert is set to release Re Imaginos on November 6 through he and his brother’s (Joe Bouchard) new imprint label, RockHeart Records / Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). The album is Albert’s reimagining of the 1988 Blue Öyster Cult release, Imaginos, which was originally intended as Albert’s solo album.

As Albert explains, “Most BÖC fans know at this point that Imaginos was supposed to be my solo album. Some people think it’s the best BOC album, others think it’s not a ‘true’ BÖC album. In either case, they’re right. I made this new album for them so that they can hear a more properly realized version of the tale."

Bouchard is featured in a new interview with The Metal Voice discussing the release. Check it out below.

Bouchard: "My motivation doing it the first time was I saw this as an opportunity to launch my solo career. Sandy Pearlman's suggestions about the making of the record was he wanted it more acoustically oriented, he wanted the arrangements to be more sparser and I fought him on that I said this has got to be a blockbuster, there is no single so we gotta make it as heavy as possible. And listening to it later was my disappointment not so much from the band or everyone else, they all did a good job. I think it was my fault for not recognizing that the best way to present the album was as a story, to really try to serve the story better than I did. Aty the time I was looking at it as a revenge on Blue Öyster Cult for kicking me out, and for the band not doing it in the first place as the band was too busy chasing a hit. " "I look at Re-Imaginos as a kind of correction. I corrected the track listing. I gave credit to all the original guys who played on the Imaginos record, it wasn't B.Ö.C. It was other artists that I assembled to do it. One of the things I decided in the beginning if Re-Imaginos was that it was going to be acoustically oriented and focused on acoustic instruments. I was not going to use any loops. I was going to play everything all the way through. For vocals everything was going to be as natural as possible. Sandy would say these songs should sound like nursery rhymes. I played all the drums on it but tried not to get too heavy on it. "

“Black Telescope” is the first single and video and tells the story of an undead creature that takes the form of a fish and now uses alchemy to rule the solar system. This being sees with the power of the mind and does not need eyes. It was more ordinary and needed the help of technology to rule the world in the past, at a time when it was in the shape of a human sailor and knew the dangers of the deep. When the sailor went to the telescope workshop he experienced a strange rebirth and became an all-powerful force.

Albert’s infamous cowbell part in “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” was the basis of the classic Will Ferrell skit on SNL, which also starred Christopher Walken. With “The Reaper,” an all-time classic on YouTube and every other digital platform, with zillions of views, the Bouchard brothers are forever cemented in pop culture.

Re Imaginos tracklisting:

"I Am The One You Warned Me Of"

"Del Rio Song"

"In The Presence Of Another World"

"Siege And Investiture Of Baron Von Frankenstein’s Castle At Weisseria"

"Girl That Love Made Blind"

"Astronomy"

"Imaginos"

"Gil Blanco County"

"Blue Oyster Cult"

"Black Telescope"

"Magna of Illusion"

"Les Invisibles"

