BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Founding Member JOE BOUCHARD Discusses "She's A Legend" In New "Stories Behind The Songs" Video

Blue Öyster Cult founding member, Joe Bouchard, will release his brand new solo album, Strange Legends, on July 31. In this new video, he discusses the song "She's A Legend":

For the last two years, Joe has worked tirelessly on his 6th and best solo album. For the production of this album he enlisted the help of Micky Curry, a drumming powerhouse, who has played with Hall & Oates, Alice Cooper and more. He is currently the drummer for Bryan Adams, playing on all of his big hits. He has over 40 gold records in his archives.

Several of the songs were written by Joe Bouchard and lyricist/sci-fi writer John Shirley. John Shirley is a long-time lyricist for Blue Öyster Cult, and has written dozens of sci-fi novels. He was the co-screenwriter for The Crow, starring Brandon Lee. Other songs on the album were written by the late John Elwood Cook, a very prolific songwriter, who wrote many songs on Joe’s earlier solo albums. Joe’s album also includes a cover of Ray Davies and the Kinks’ “All Day And All Of The Night.”

Joe says, “I really got to explore the production and mixing of this album like nothing I’ve ever done before. The guitar sounds are especially well produced. I play all the bass on this album, one thing that many of the Blue Öyster Cult fans miss on other projects, and wanted to hear more of. The vocals and guitars fit so well with Micky’s drums. It’s the best I’ve ever done.”

Strange Legends tracklisting:

"The African Queen"

"Forget About Love"

"Walk Of Fame"

"Hit And Run"

"Racin' Thru The Desert"

"She's A Legend"

"All Day And All Of The Night"

"Once Upon A Time At The Border"

"Bottom For The Bottomless"

"Strangely In Love"

"Winter"

"Forget About Love" video:

"Forget About Love" lyric video: