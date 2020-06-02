BOB MALMSTRÖM And DISPYT Feat. FINNTROLL / ... AND OCEANS Vocalist Mathias Lillmåns Take On The Streets With Split 7"

The infamous bourgeoisecore bastards Bob Malmström team up with the black’n’crust rebels Dispyt (featuring Mathias Lillmåns of Finntroll and ...And Oceans fame) for a split 7” to complete the Bob Malmström 10-year anniversary split 7” series.

The first split 7” saw a matchup of Bob Malmström and The Enchained from Finland. The second split 7” saw Bob Malmström and Tvärnitad from Sweden shaking hands and now the third split 7” between Bob Malmström and Dipsyt completes the cycle. The end results are separate entities but can also be acquired as a deluxe wooden box set with goodies.

Bob Malmström and Dispyt (pictured above) have worked together since Dispyt’s inauguration in 2016 on various tours and gigs. Bob Malmström’s history goes back further to 2010 and Dispyt’s Mathias Lillmåns is no stranger to Bob before Dispyt either, as he has co-produced their albums Punkens framtid (2013) and Vi kommer i krig (2016).

On the A-side, Bob Malmström shoots it straight with two tracks; "Helsingfors borgarmangel" feat. Jonas Ekroos delivers a d-beat pummelling with a sense of -83 Metallica being present and "Låt pampen sjunga" praises the police for taking care of the rich in these trying times.

On the B-side, Dispyt continue with their feral angst against humanity in two punishing crust & black/death metal beatings that will leave you short of breath and show you why they’ve become a force to reckon in the genre.

The new music can be streamed via the following links on June 10:

- Bob Malmström Spotify

- Bob Malmström Bandcamp

- Dispyt Spotify

(Dispyt photo - Sandra Björses)