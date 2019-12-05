BOBNOXIOUS Featuring RAZOR Frontman BOB REID Announce 5 Bars Of Christmas Free Shows

Canadian rockers Bobnoxious, featuring Razor frontman Bob Reid, have checked in with the following announcement:

"Rockaholics! Are you ready for the 5 Bars Of Christmas?! We are heading out with the Brad Gibb All Star Band to bring a Christmas party you won't forget to a bar near you! The best part is the shows are FREE with a toy or donation! See you there!"

Bars lined up are as follows:

December

6 - Norma Jean's - London, Ontario*

12 - The Wortley Roadhouse - London, Ontario*

13 - Fitzray's - London, Ontario*

19 - The Bay Waterfront Grill - Sarnia, Ontario

20 - Eastside Bar & Grill - London, Ontario*

21 - The Back Alley - St. Thomas, Ontario*

* with The Brad Gibb All Star Band