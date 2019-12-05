BOBNOXIOUS Featuring RAZOR Frontman BOB REID Announce 5 Bars Of Christmas Free Shows
December 5, 2019, 6 minutes ago
Canadian rockers Bobnoxious, featuring Razor frontman Bob Reid, have checked in with the following announcement:
"Rockaholics! Are you ready for the 5 Bars Of Christmas?! We are heading out with the Brad Gibb All Star Band to bring a Christmas party you won't forget to a bar near you! The best part is the shows are FREE with a toy or donation! See you there!"
Bars lined up are as follows:
December
6 - Norma Jean's - London, Ontario*
12 - The Wortley Roadhouse - London, Ontario*
13 - Fitzray's - London, Ontario*
19 - The Bay Waterfront Grill - Sarnia, Ontario
20 - Eastside Bar & Grill - London, Ontario*
21 - The Back Alley - St. Thomas, Ontario*
* with The Brad Gibb All Star Band