BOBNOXIOUS Featuring RAZOR Frontman BOB REID Announce 5 Bars Of Christmas Free Shows

December 5, 2019, 6 minutes ago

Canadian rockers Bobnoxious, featuring Razor frontman Bob Reid, have checked in with the following announcement:

"Rockaholics! Are you ready for the 5 Bars Of Christmas?! We are heading out with the Brad Gibb All Star Band to bring a Christmas party you won't forget to a bar near you! The best part is the shows are FREE with a toy or donation! See you there!"

Bars lined up are as follows:

December
6 - Norma Jean's - London, Ontario*
12 - The Wortley Roadhouse - London, Ontario*
13 - Fitzray's - London, Ontario*
19 - The Bay Waterfront Grill - Sarnia, Ontario
20 - Eastside Bar & Grill - London, Ontario*
21 - The Back Alley - St. Thomas, Ontario*

* with The Brad Gibb All Star Band 



