BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT - Fan-Filmed Video From First Ever Concert

Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho's new band, Bodom After Midnight, made their live debut on Friday, October 23rd at Rytmikorjaamo in Seinäjoki, Finland. Fan-filmed footage of the 17-song concert, comprised completely of Children Of Bodom material, can be seen below.

Sharing the stage with Alexi Laiho in Bodom After Midnight are drummer Waltteri Väyrynen, guitarist Daniel Freyberg (Children Of Bodom), bassist Mitja Toivonen (Santa Cruz). and keyboardist Lauri Salomaa.

Setlist:

"Needled 24/7"

"Silent Night, Bodom Night"

"Bodom After Midnight"

"Sixpounder"

"Platitudes And Barren Words"

"Living Dead Beat"

"Knuckleduster"

"Angels Don't Kill"

"Hate Me!"

"Deadnight Warrior"

"Hatebreeder"

"Everytime I Die"

"Warheart"

"Downfall"

"Hate Crew Deathroll"

"Are You Dead Yet?"

"In Your Face"