BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT - Fan-Filmed Video From First Of Two Helsinki Shows Available

Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho's new band, Bodom After Midnight, made their live debut on Friday, October 23rd at Rytmikorjaamo in Seinäjoki, Finland. They followed it up with the first of two Helsinki shows on October 24th at Tavastia.

Sharing the stage with Alexi Laiho in Bodom After Midnight are drummer Waltteri Väyrynen, guitarist Daniel Freyberg (Children Of Bodom), bassist Mitja Toivonen (Santa Cruz). and keyboardist Lauri Salomaa.

Fan-filmed video of the show in its entirety has been uploaded to YouTube in separate clips. A few of them are available below.

Setlist:

"Needled 24/7"

"Silent Night, Bodom Night"

"Bodom After Midnight"

"Sixpounder"

"Platitudes And Barren Words"

"Living Dead Beat"

"Knuckleduster"

"Angels Don't Kill"

"Hate Me!"

"Deadnight Warrior"

"Hatebreeder"

"Everytime I Die"

"Warheart"

"Downfall"

"Hate Crew Deathroll"

"Are You Dead Yet?"

"In Your Face"