BODY COUNT - DAVE MUSTAINE, MAX CAVALERA, RANDY BLYTHE To Guest On New Album

Body Count frontman Ice T has revealed via Twitter that Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Soulfly's Max Cavalera, and Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe will all make guest appearances on his band's forthcoming new album Bloodlust, scheduled for release March 17th via Century Media Records.

Yep.. Dave Mustaine, Max Cavalera & Randy Blythe are featured on the Album.. https://t.co/LJsPV7M8dk — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 30, 2017

Body Count, featuring Ice T on vocals, have released a teaser for the music video for their upcoming single, "No Lives Matter”. The scathing track comes off their new full-length, Bloodlust. Look for the official music video to drop on February 17th, with more info pertaining to the album announced in the coming weeks.

Ice T states: "With our last album Manslaughter, we tested the waters and got a great response from the fans and critics. Now it’s time to go kill it and make a more aggressive album and keep the Body Count style intact."

Ice T and co-founder / lead guitarist Ernie C have perfected their mix of thrash, punk and bottom heavy doom across five albums, hitting a zenith with the unstoppable Manslaughter. They embody the monumental Southern California tradition of street born punk bands like Suicidal Tendencies combined with the aggressive aural napalm of Slayer. This is abrasive, in-your-face heavy metal at its very finest.

In a series of tweets, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recently revealed he guests on the new Body Count album.

Mustaine contributed a solo to the track "Bloodlust".

I did a solo for the new Body Count record. https://t.co/vG5MxMXW0e

— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017

The track I played on is great! Not because of me though...because of Ice-T! @FINALLEVEL https://t.co/kcXlEaNdeK

— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017