July 23, 2020, an hour ago

BODY COUNT Release Animated Music Video For "Thee Critical Beatdown"

Body Count have released a music video for the hard-hitting track, “Thee Critical Beatdown”, taken from their most recent album, Carnivore, released back in March.

The animation work was done by Tommy The Animator who already created a music video for the song “The Ski Mask Way” off of Body Count’s last album, Bloodlust (2017). Check out the video below, and pick up Carnivore here.

Body Count are:

Ice-T - Vocals
Ernie C - Guitar, backing vocals
Juan Garcia - Guitar, backing vocals
Vincent Price - Bass, backing vocals
Ill Will - Drums
Sean E Sean - Samples, backing vocals

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)



