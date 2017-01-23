BODY COUNT Releases Teaser For Upcoming “No Lives Matter” Music Video

January 23, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal body count

BODY COUNT Releases Teaser For Upcoming “No Lives Matter” Music Video

Body Count, featuring Ice-T on vocals, have just released a teaser for the music video for their upcoming single, "No Lives Matter”. The scathing track comes off their new full-length album, Bloodlust (Century Media Records). Look for the official music video to drop on February 17th and more info pertaining to the album will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ice- T states: "With our last album Manslaughter, we tested the waters and got a great response from the fans and critics. Now it’s time to go kill it and make a more aggressive album and keep the Body Count style intact."

Ice-T and co-founder/lead guitarist Ernie C have perfected their mix of thrash, punk and bottom heavy doom across five albums, hitting a zenith with the unstoppable Manslaughter. They embody the monumental Southern California tradition of street born punk bands like Suicidal Tendencies combined with the aggressive aural napalm of Slayer. This is abrasive, in-your-face heavy metal at its very finest.

In a series of tweets, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recently revealed he guests on the new Body Count album.

Mustaine contributed a solo to the track "Bloodlust".


 

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Featured Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

Latest Reviews