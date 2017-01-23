BODY COUNT Releases Teaser For Upcoming “No Lives Matter” Music Video

Body Count, featuring Ice-T on vocals, have just released a teaser for the music video for their upcoming single, "No Lives Matter”. The scathing track comes off their new full-length album, Bloodlust (Century Media Records). Look for the official music video to drop on February 17th and more info pertaining to the album will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ice- T states: "With our last album Manslaughter, we tested the waters and got a great response from the fans and critics. Now it’s time to go kill it and make a more aggressive album and keep the Body Count style intact."

Ice-T and co-founder/lead guitarist Ernie C have perfected their mix of thrash, punk and bottom heavy doom across five albums, hitting a zenith with the unstoppable Manslaughter. They embody the monumental Southern California tradition of street born punk bands like Suicidal Tendencies combined with the aggressive aural napalm of Slayer. This is abrasive, in-your-face heavy metal at its very finest.

In a series of tweets, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recently revealed he guests on the new Body Count album.

Mustaine contributed a solo to the track "Bloodlust".

I did a solo for the new Body Count record. https://t.co/vG5MxMXW0e

— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017

The track I played on is great! Not because of me though...because of Ice-T! @FINALLEVEL https://t.co/kcXlEaNdeK

— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017

I had to. The song is badass! Glad you dig it! By far my fave guest appearance. Thanks again!! https://t.co/0Z3hfL1XtY

— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017



