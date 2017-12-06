BODY COUNT To Perform During Grammy Awards Pre-Telecast Ceremony

Los Angeles-based thrash metal icons, Body Count, will perform during the pre-telecast ceremony at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, January 28th, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Body Count's song "Black Hoodie" was nominated in the "Best Metal Performance" category at this year's event, which will be broadcast on CBS at 7:30 PM ET.

The nominations in the rock and metal categories are listed below:

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” - Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” - Chris Cornell

“Run” - Foo Fighters

“No Good” - Kaleo

“Go To War” - Nothing More

Best Metal Performance:

“Invisible Enemy” - August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” - Body Count

“Forever” - Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” - Mastodon

“Clockworks” - Meshuggah

Best Rock Song:

“Atlas, Rise!” - James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” - JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” - Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” - Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” - Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album:

Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct - Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs

For a full list of nominees, visit Grammy.com.