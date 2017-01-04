Boise’s KRYSTOS Announce Lolth Domain EP

Thrash metal band, Krystos from Boise, Idaho, has announced the February 28th release of Lolth Domain. This five song EP release follows a full-length titled Walk Through the Inferno in 2010 and Blood Magick in 2013.

Billy Thornock, lead singer of Krystos, writes about Lolth Domain, "You can expect to hear, our signature sound, except MUCH more refined. Writing as a band has really started to click with us and we have felt more ‘on the same page’ with this release. In the past it was always one to two people working on the songs, but we are all started contributing together and really are trying to lock in a musical vision.”

The EP was produced in the by Blaine Johnston at A New Level Recording. Lolth Domain was mastered at Chris Kress Audio Services, best known for his work with Alicia Keys and Dave Mathews. Album artwork was designed by Uwe Jarling in Germany. Krystos has worked with this renowned artist in the past. Lolth Domain will be available electronically on all major outlets worldwide on February 28th.