BOLT THROWER - Reclusive Members Gather For Annual Birthday Celebration Of Late Drummer MARTIN “KIDDIE” KEARNS; Photos

In celebration of the birthday of late drummer Martin “Kiddie” Kearns, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 38 on September 14, 2015, three of the most reclusive Bolt Thrower members - guitarist Gavin Ward, guitarist Barry "Baz" Thomson, and bassist Jo Bench - gathered to remember their fallen bandmate. Kearns would have turned 43 on March 8.

Ward, Thomson, and Bench - together in public for the first time in nearly five years - were joined by friends Darren Brookes and Peter (Rewy) Rew from Benediction.

To view photos from the celebration, visit BoltThrower.com, Jo Bench - Bolt Thrower, and the official Benediction Facebook page.

(Top photo - BoltThrower.com)