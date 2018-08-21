BON JOVI - 30th Anniversary Of New Jersey Album Celebrated On InTheStudio; JON BON JOVI, RICHIE SAMBORA Audio Interview

North American syndicated rock radio show and website InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands celebrates the 30th anniversary of Bon Jovi's New Jersey album.

Says host Redbeard: "In September 1988 it took a musical effort the size of New Jersey to successfully follow up the phenomenon of Bon Jovi‘s spectacular Slippery When Wet two years earlier, and the Garden State greats were more than up to the challenge, conjuring up the rock’n’roll spirit with the Pentecostal pew-jumping “Lay Your Hands on Me”; delivering doses of the FDA-banned “Bad Medicine”; the cinematic “Blood On Blood”, the jukebox singalong “Born To Be My Baby”, the #1 “I’ll Be There for You”, and hidden beach gems like “99 In The Shade“. Jersey boys Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora join me here In The Studio for a particularly revealing look behind the curtain at the price of a permanent address in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on New Jersey‘s thirtieth anniversary."

