BON JOVI Among Inductees For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2018; JUDAS PRIEST Shut Out

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced the Class Of 2018 inductees, with Judas Priest being shut out this year. Bon Jovi, who won the fan vote, are among the inductees.

"The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is proud to announce that 5 artists from the ballot are included in the Performer Category and 1 individual is recognized with an Award for Early Influence."

Class Of 2018 inductees:

Performer Category

* Bon Jovi

* The Cars

* Dire Straits

* The Moody Blues

* Nina Simone

Award For Early Influence

* Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, April 14th in Cleveland. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will be announced in early 2018.