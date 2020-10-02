BON JOVI Debut Official Lyric Videos For "Brothers In Arms", "Let It Rain", And "Lower The Flag"; 2020 Album Out Now

Bon Jovi have released official lyric videos for "Brothers In Arms", "Let It Rain", and "Lower The Flag", featured on the band's new album, 2020, out now via Island Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clips below.

2020 tracklisting (with songwriter credits):

"Limitless" (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon, John Shanks)

"Do What You Can" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"American Reckoning" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Beautiful Drug" (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon, John Shanks)

"Story Of Love" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Let It Rain" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Lower The Flag" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Blood In The Water" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Brothers In Arms" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Unbroken" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Brothers In Arms" lyric video:

"Let It Rain" lyric video:

"Lower The Flag" lyric video:

"Do What You Can" video:

"Do What You Can" lyric video:

"American Reckoning" lyric video:

"Limitless" lyric video:

"Limitless" video:

"Unbroken" video: