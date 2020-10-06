BON JOVI Guests, Performs On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert; Video

Bon Jovi were guests on last night's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which airs weeknights at 11:35 PM, ET/10:35 PM, CT on CBS.

The title of Bon Jovi's new album, 2020, took on new meaning for Jon Bon Jovi as the pandemic unfolded, his band members contracted the virus, and the Black Lives Matter movement grew around the world.

Bon Jovi performs a song written during lockdown, "Do What You Can", from their new album 2020 which reflects many of the struggles Americans have gone through during this unprecedented year.

Bon Jovi's new album, 2020, is out now via Island Records. Order the album here.

2020 tracklisting (with songwriter credits):

"Limitless" (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon, John Shanks)

"Do What You Can" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"American Reckoning" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Beautiful Drug" (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon, John Shanks)

"Story Of Love" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Let It Rain" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Lower The Flag" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Blood In The Water" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Brothers In Arms" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Unbroken" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Brothers In Arms" lyric video:

"Let It Rain" lyric video:

"Lower The Flag" lyric video:

"Do What You Can" video:

"American Reckoning" lyric video:

"Limitless" lyric video:

"Limitless" video:

"Unbroken" video: