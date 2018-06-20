BON JOVI Issues This House Is Not For Sale Tour Recap Video #4: Road Essentials - "That Jacket Stinks... But It's The One That Feels Right," Says JON BON JOVI
June 20, 2018, an hour ago
Bon Jovi have released the fourth clip in a a series of videos recapping the North American tour leg of their This House Is Not For Sale, which wrapped up in Montreal on May 18th. Watch below as the band and crew discuss the road essentials they don't do without while on tour:
