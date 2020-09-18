BON JOVI & JENNIFER NETTLES Reunite For Country Version Of "Do What You Can"; Music Video Streaming

Fifteen years after working together on the Grammy-winning, chart-topping single “Who Says You Can’t Go Home”, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame band Bon Jovi and country music superstar Jennifer Nettles have reunited for a country single of the band’s newest song, “Do What You Can”.

The song, being released via BMLG Records, will make its live debut at this year’s iHeart Radio music festival on September 19. The song can be heard here, and the video - which took to the streets of New York City - can be seen below.

The song, written by Jon Bon Jovi in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, quickly became an anthem for the collective experience the world was experiencing. As press reported at the time: “No band has stirred more empathy, articulated the feelings of uncertainty, and comforted fans with reassurance than the Jersey rockers in the first weeks of the outbreak,” USA Today said of the storied band’s impact during those historic weeks.

“In 2005 Jennifer helped Bon Jovi take ‘Who Says you Can’t Go Home’ to number one on the country charts. It was her powerful and emotion filled voice that I hope will carry us back onto the country airwaves again to share this uplifting message of unity,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

“Being invited to sing with Bon Jovi back in 2005 on ‘Who Says You Can’t Go Home’ was a real blessing as an artist and in my career,” said Jennifer Nettles. “I could not be happier to continue that amazing musical story on our new duet ‘Do What You Can.’ (Or should I say ‘Duet What You Can’)