BON JOVI Performs "Bad Medicine" In Philadelphia; Official Live Video Streaming

Bon Jovi have released another official live video, shot in Philadelphia, PA on the 2018 This House Is Not For Sale tour. Watch the band perform "Bad Medicine" below:

More footage from the Philadelphia show can be seen below:

A series of videos recapping the North American tour leg of Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale can be seen below:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

Episode #4:

Episode #5: