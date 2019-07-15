BON JOVI Performs "It's My Life" At London's Wembley Stadium; HQ Video
July 15, 2019, an hour ago
In the new video below, Bon Jovi performs their 2000 hit, "It's My Life", live at Wembley Stadium on June 21:
Bon Jovi's sixth tour diary from their 2019 European This House Is Not For Sale tour, featuring the Wembley Stadium show, can be seen below:
Footage of the band performing "Blood On Blood" and "Wanted Dead Or Alive" at the concert can be seen below:
Bon Jovi perform next on July 19, at Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria. Find the band's live itinerary here.