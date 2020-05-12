BON JOVI Performs "It's My Life" For Rise Up New York! Benefit; Video

Bon Jovi were among the performers who took part in Rise Up New York!, the May 11 telethon for the Robin Hood Relief Fund, giving 100% of donations to New Yorkers in need through food, cash assistance, legal services, and supports for health, mental health, education, housing and jobs.

Watch the band's performance below, and for more on the fund, visit robinhood.org/rise-up-new-york.

Bon Jovi 2020, the new album from Bon Jovi, was scheduled for release on May 15. But Jon Bon Jovi revealed to Zane Lowe of Apple Music's Beats 1 that the album will be delayed until fall.

Speaking about the band's cancelled US tour and album delay, Jon states (see video below): "Bon Jovi has cancelled their forthcoming tour. We've canceled it, it's not postponed. And so people are gonna be able to get refunds. And the reason that we canceled instead of postponing it for a year, was because I was very aware that folks are gonna need that money, and that that money's gonna help with rent or groceries and credit card bills, and in this time of uncertainty we just wanted folks to know that they were there for us for these three-plus decades, we're there for them. We'll be back when it's okay to be back. So with that said, the album is delayed until the fall. I'm disappointed... especially disappointed, because the record is so great."

Pe-order the 2020 album here.

Jon Bon Jovi on the album’s title: “The meaning behind it - there’s the obvious. It’s an election year, and I couldn’t do any worse. And I also have clear vision. This House Is Not For Sale dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it’s behind us. So, 2020 - of course, it’s an election year, but more importantly, it’s that I have clear vision going forward.”

Tracklisting:

"Beautiful Drug"

"Unbroken"

"Limitless"

"Luv Can"

"Brothers In Arms"

"Story Of Love"

"Lower The Flag"

"Let It Rain"

"Shine"

"Blood In The Water"

"Limitless" lyric video:

"Limitless" video:

"Unbroken" video: