BON JOVI Performs "When We Were Us" On CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert; Video

Bon Jovi performed "When We Were Us" from the reissued version of their This House Is Not For Sale album on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (February 22nd). You can now watch the performance below:

Bon Jovi is finally being honored by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and it’ll be none other than Howard Stern who’ll induct them at the ceremony later this year. The announcement was made on the Stern Show during Jon Bon Jovi’s interview with Howard.

“I am so honored that you asked me. I am thrilled to do it," Howard told Jon.

Jon explained he spent a lot of time considering who should be the one to induct him and his band into the Rock Hall, but in the end he knew it had to be Howard. “Our careers have paralleled in a lot of ways and whether it was the ups or the downs, we’ve come through everything together,” Jon said on the air. “Nobody knows not only me but the members of the band as well as Howard.”

Hear the full story of how Jon asked Howard to induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame below, and read more at HowardStern.com.

Jon Bon Jovi discussed the upcoming induction during his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on January 17th. Watch below:

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018 inductees:

Performer Category

* Bon Jovi

* The Cars

* Dire Straits

* The Moody Blues

* Nina Simone

Award For Early Influence

* Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, April 14th in Cleveland. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will be announced in early 2018.

Bon Jovi have announced the spring leg of their This House Is Not for Sale Tour, presented by Live Nation. The run will kick off in Denver, CO on March 14th and conclude May 14th at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The Grammy-winning band will also celebrate their return to the road with the re-release of This House Is Not For Sale as a new version, containing two brand new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” available via all download and streaming partners on February 23rd.

Visit bonjovi.com for updated tour and ticketing information.

Dates:

March

14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

20 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

22 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

April

2 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

20 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

26 - Chicago, IL - United Center

28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center

May

2 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

7 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena