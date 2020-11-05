BON JOVI Radio Returns To SiriusXM; Limited-Engagement Channel Launches Today; Channel To Host Preview Screening Of New Concert Special

On the heels of the band’s 2020 album release, SiriusXM announces the launch of Bon Jovi Radio, beginning today on channel 104. The limited-engagement channel will run through December 2.

The channel will include songs from the new album including “Do What You Can,” “American Reckoning,” and “Limitless” along with more than three decades of rock anthems from one of America’s most beloved bands. The channel will also feature live recordings, deep cuts, and stories behind their most important songs and albums. Fans can also expect to hear music from other artists, hand-picked by Jon Bon Jovi. Pandora is additionally featuring Jon Bon Jovi’s track-by-track breakdown of the new album, Bon Jovi 2020, as a Pandora Story.

Adding to the excitement, SiriusXM will host an exclusive invitation-only preview screening of On A Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020 for SiriusXM subscribers starting on November 20, a week ahead of its scheduled release.

In the wake of a global pandemic that saw the band cancel a world tour and delay the release of their album, the special was filmed in Nashville as the band gathered to perform the album live for the first time together. Still in the shadow of a challenging time for the world, the footage captures the spirit of live music and its ability to bring people together.

Prior to the must-see concert experience preview, Jon Bon Jovi will appear virtually for attendees for a one-on-one interview with SiriusXM Host and original MTV VJ, Mark Goodman to discuss and introduce the concert special. SiriusXM subscribers who receive marketing emails will receive an email providing access to this exclusive SiriusXM subscriber preview.

Additionally, SiriusXM listeners will be able to listen to the concert special on Bon Jovi Radio beginning on November 28 through December 2 or watch when it premieres to the general public on November 27 on SiriusXM’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

Bon Jovi Radio will also feature SiriusXM’s recent, exclusive Virtual Town Hall with Jon Bon Jovi. Inspired by 2020’s unprecedented events and life-changing events, hear Bon Jovi discuss the songs on the album and answer subscriber questions. Watch some of the clips below.

For all information on Bon Jovi Radio, head here.