BON JOVI - "Take The Live Show Home With You"

Following is an update from the Bon Jovi camp:

"You will have the chance to take the show home with you on the 2017 This House Is Not For Sale Tour! Starting February 8th, you can purchase an exclusive USB bracelet at the merch booths or now at this location.

This bracelet grants you access to a special website that will allow you to download 1 full live show from Bon Jovi’s This House Is Not For Sale 2017 Tour. Plug it in to your laptop or desktop computer, open the program in the folder, and follow the instructions to redeem your download!"

Bon Jovi's complete tour schedule can be found here.

Bon Jovi, conclude their series of music videos from their new studio album, This House Is Not For Sale, with videos for “Reunion” and “Living With The Ghost”. Also released is a documentary clip, entitled This House Is Not For Sale - Camden, New Jersey. Watch all the videos below.

This House Is Not For Sale is a triumphant statement of integrity from one of rock’s biggest bands. Around the world, critics have applauded the album that has something to say and nothing to prove. Led by the hit title track, “This House Is Not For Sale”, the band’s 14th studio album became their sixth career release to debut at #1 in the US, Australia, and Japan and in the Top 5 in 54 other countries while iTunes charts place the release at #1 in 25 countries.

This House Is Not For Sale - Camden, New Jersey documentary:

“Reunion” video:

“Living With The Ghost” video:

“God Bless This Mess” video:

“New Year’s Day” video:

“Born Again Tomorrow” video:

“Roller Coaster” video:

“Scars On This Guitar” video:

“The Devil’s In The Temple” video: