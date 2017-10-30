BONGCAULDRON Release “Devil” Music Video

APF Records has revealed the video for "Devil" by UK sludge band, BongCauldron. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, Binge,which will be released in November. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album on vinyl here.

The band commented “‘Devil’ was written on a decline into self-destructive alcoholic despair. This song envisages depression as a force that will never leave you. A disease that no one can fully see but yourself. Everywhere you go, everywhere you look, every time you speak its standing right next to you ready to smash you in the teeth.”

Recorded by Chris Fielding of Conan in his Skyhammer Studio, Binge will be available on limited edition green vinyl, black vinyl, limited edition digipak CD and digital formats.

Since the release of their eponymous EP in 2014 the band has built up a huge buzz in the UK underground, resulting in support slots with Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod, Pentagram, Weedeater, Yob, Windhand and Monolord among others. Binge combines the titanic riffs, monstrous grooves and West Yorkshire swagger that has made the band a must-see live attraction.

About BongCauldron: "Born, got drunk, played riffs, we'll eventually die.”

Tracklisting:

“Devil”

“Bury Your Axe In The Crania Of Lesser Men”

“68”

“Binge”

“Bigfoot Reigns”

“Hopeless”

“Toxic Boglin”

“Yorkshire Born”

“Devil” video:

Recorded by Chris Fielding at Skyhammer Studio

Mastered by James Plotkin at Plotkinworks

Artwork by Dominic Sohor at Dominic Sohor Design

BongCauldron is:

Corky - bass, vocals

Biscuit - guitar, vocals

Jay - drums