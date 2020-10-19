BORIS With MERZBOW Announce New Collaboration Album, 2R0I2P0; "Away From You" Music Video Streaming

Relapse Records presents 2R0I2P0, the brand new collaborative album from Boris and Merzbow. The 10 track album showcases every bit of the excitement and pulse-pounding rock and metal heard throughout the inimitable, expansive Boris catalog, as it meets the signature harsh noise and soundscapes of the equally prolific Merzbow.

Watch the video for 2R0I2P0’s opening track, “Away From You”, below. Listen on all streaming services here.

An album that is at once familiar and unique for its time, melodic and harsh in equal parts, 2R0I2P0 aims to find sonic harmony. After all, 2R0I2P0 translates to "Twenty Twenty R.I.P." "This year was a period of trial for everyone in the world," Boris comments. "This work becomes a monument to the requiem of the previous era. From here, a new world begins again."

2R0I2P0 is out December 11th on CD/2xLP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical Pre-Orders are available here and Digital Downloads / Streaming here.

2R0I2P0 tracklisting:

"Away From You"

"To The Beach"

"Coma"

"Love"

"Absolutego"

"Journey"

"Uzume"

"Evol"

"Boris"

"Shadow Of Skull"

"Away From You" video:

(Photo - Miki Matsushima)