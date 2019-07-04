BORKNAGAR, HEIDEVOLK, TÝR, SUIDAKRA And Others Confirmed For Wacken Winter Nights IV; Teaser Video

Close the gates and send guards to the walls. Anglo-Saxon warriors, elves, pirates, vikings, and even musketeers in the shape of 10 new bands are happily invading the billing of Wacken Winter Nights IV, which will take place from February 14 - 16, 2020.

The 10 new arrivals are listed here in alphabetical order: Borknagar (pictured above), Comes Vagantes, Dartagnan, Der Elfen-Thron Von Thorsagon, Fairytale, Heidevolk, Týr, Suidakra, Winterfylleth, and Ye Banished Privateers.

"With this announcement, we are now expanding next year's festival billing to 20 bands", explains Helge Rudolph, the project manager of Wacken Winter Nights. "As in previous years, we are aiming for a balanced mix of folk, medieval, Viking, and pagan metal and rock. This musical bandwidth reflects the philosophy behind our festival, which is based on an ambience created by medieval fantasy worlds. In order to make it easier for the fans to plan their holidays and travels, we aim to present our full program already by the end of the summer."

Previously announced acts include: Baldrs Draumar, Corvus Corax, Einherjer, Hexvessel, Lindy-Fay Hella, MetsatÖLl, Nytt Land, Primordial, Reliquiae, and Schandmaul.

A first video trailer for Wacken Winter Nights IV can be seen below:

(Borknagar hoto - Jørn Veberg)