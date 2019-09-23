BORN FOR BURNING To Release The Ritual Album In October; Teaser Video Streaming

Sweden's Born For Burning was formed by Mickael Broberg (also vocalist in Unanimated) in 2012 as a homage to the legendary Bathory. In 2013, he wrote and recorded the first three songs, where “Destruction Eternal” ended up on a compilation LP put out March 2014 by Critical Mass Recordings in Sweden. The track was well received, and the label offered Mickael to release the other two songs as a 7-inch single, which was released in April 2014.

Now, five years later, the time has come for Born For Burning to unleash the first full length album. Entitled The Ritual, the album is an instant black metal classic, featuring over 38 minutes of brand new music - while at the same time sounding like the early 80s albums from Bathory.

The Ritual will be released worldwide on both LP and CD on October 25th, with exclusive pre-orders available today from the label web store including a strictly limited edition LP in red vinyl (100 copies made).

Vinyl details:

- Vinyl LP in 140 grams in black vinyl and a limited edition transparent red (100 copies only).

- Full sized colour lyric insert.

- Black poly-lined inner sleeve.

CD details:

- Four-panel Digipak.

- 8-page booklet with all lyrics.

Tracklisting:

"Realm To Hades"

"Master"

"Unholy"

"Under The Flame"

"The Ritual"

"War Of The Apocalypse"

"The King"

"Up High In The North"

Teaser: