Boston’s SCAPHISM Announces Unutterable Horrors Album

Boston's Scaphism looks to kick off 2018 in the most violent way possible with the release of Unutterable Horrors.

The band's new album comes five years after its debut, Festering Human Remains. The time between releases has seen Scaphism grow into one of the most lethal forces on the New England death metal scene. Eight-tracks of no-frills, throat-ripping USDM, Unutterable Horrors will be out January 12th on Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Album track “Vaults Of Pestilence” is streaming below.

Preorders are available on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Gruesome Unmentionables And Unutterable Horrors”

“Malapropos Cardiectomy”

“Mitte Eos Ad Infernos”

“Vaults Of Pestilence”

“Trepanate The Undesired”

“The Feaster From The Stars”

“Excorciated And Excarnated”

“Hypovolemic Purification”

“Vaults Of Pestilence”: