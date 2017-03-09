BRAIN TENTACLES Announces April Live Dates

Multi-state avant-garde/jazz/metal trio Brain Tentacles has confirmed a short run of live dates next month. Slated to roll from April 12th through April 16th, the trek includes a stop at this year's Berserker Fest alongside the likes of Gwar, Eyehategod, Weedeater, and labelmates The Obsessed, and follows their mega successful run supporting Gorguts and Intronaut last year. See confirmed dates below.

April

12 - Hardwood Brewery - Richmond, VA (with Dumb Water)

13 - Reverb - Reading, PA (with Gwar)

14 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH (with Gwar)

15 - Berserker IV at The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

16 - The Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL (with Macabre)

Brain Tentacles released their self-titled debut full-length via Relapse Records last Fall. A journey in improvised and structured experimental sound from three venerable scene veterans, the band features the trio of Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Bloodiest, Corrections House) on horns, voice, electric piano, and synth, Dave Witte (Discordance Axis, Municipal Waste, Deny The Cross) on drums, and Aaron Dallison (Keelhaul) on bass. Together the three-piece weaves their way through twisted, seizure-inducing compositions that call to mind the insanity of John Zorn's storied project Naked City and Mike Patton's most erratic experiments.

Get your copy on CD and/or vinyl now at this location, digital orders head here.

“Fruitcake” video;

(photo by D. Randall Blythe)