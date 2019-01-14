BRAINSTORM Release New Song "Secrets And Related Lies"; Audio Streaming

German power metallers, Brainstorm, have released the new song, "Secrets And Related Lies", which can be streamed below.

Says the band: "Brainstorm fans, this one's for YOU. The brand new, previously unreleased track called 'Secrets And Related Lies'."

“We’ll embark on our Midnight Ghost European tour on January 17th, which is about to become a huge highlight for us”, vocalist Andy B. Franck states. “We thank our awesome fans for their great support and making Midnight Ghost one of most successful releases in Brainstorm history. Now it’s time to celebrate and we want to see you all on the tour. As a gift for our loyal fans, today we launch a brand new, previously unreleased track, for you to enjoy. 'Secrets And Related Lies' lyrically deals with virtual violence, abuse and loss of trust.”

Midnight Ghost tour dates, with support from Mob Rules and Gloryful, are listed below.

Tour dates:

January

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

18 - Essen, Germany - Turock

19 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

20 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

21 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

22 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Cult Art

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

29 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

30 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle Westpark

31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

February

1 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCann

(Photo - Alex Kühr)