BRAINSTORM Release New Song "Secrets And Related Lies"; Audio Streaming
January 14, 2019, an hour ago
German power metallers, Brainstorm, have released the new song, "Secrets And Related Lies", which can be streamed below.
Says the band: "Brainstorm fans, this one's for YOU. The brand new, previously unreleased track called 'Secrets And Related Lies'."
“We’ll embark on our Midnight Ghost European tour on January 17th, which is about to become a huge highlight for us”, vocalist Andy B. Franck states. “We thank our awesome fans for their great support and making Midnight Ghost one of most successful releases in Brainstorm history. Now it’s time to celebrate and we want to see you all on the tour. As a gift for our loyal fans, today we launch a brand new, previously unreleased track, for you to enjoy. 'Secrets And Related Lies' lyrically deals with virtual violence, abuse and loss of trust.”
Midnight Ghost tour dates, with support from Mob Rules and Gloryful, are listed below.
Tour dates:
January
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
18 - Essen, Germany - Turock
19 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion
20 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
21 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
22 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Cult Art
24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
29 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
30 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle Westpark
31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
February
1 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
2 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCann
(Photo - Alex Kühr)