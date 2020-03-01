BRANDON GIBBS Releases New Single "Leave"

Brandon Gibbs is an explosive guitar player that has a powerful, soulful voice and a brilliant sense of melody that sets him apart from his contemporaries. Brandon’s songwriting takes you on an incredible journey throughout the performance, often transcending the genres of rock and blues. His heart and soul pour out of him on stage and through his music.

Listen to Brandon's new single, "Leave", available now via Golden Robot Records. Secure your copy at this location.

"'Leave' is an overview expression of what people ranging from children to adults deal with every single day. We all get hurt, we all get cheated and we are sometimes lied to. The defeat often sets in and we find ourselves just trying to cope and survive."

"But, imagine a world where the hurt had protection, more strength in numbers and a big voice with refuge from pursuit. Simply put, 'To live and let live.' If we want that dream to become reality, we all need to help and stand-up for one another. Let's become obsessed with the well-being of our brothers and sisters and watch the tides change. Leave that boy / girl alone unless you are coming alongside them to help and be an inspiration!"

Brandon Gibbs helped form the band Cheap Thrill, which featured two members of the multi-platinum band Cinderella. They toured nationally and internationally for two years. Brandon continued writing during his downtime, and his song, "This Town", was picked up by the John Force Racing Team and was eventually used for ESPN’s NHRA division for three consecutive seasons. In June 2014, Brandon joined forces with Rikki Rockett (Poison), Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns), and Eric Brittingham (Cinderella) to form Devil City Angels. Their first single, "All My People", which was actually previously written and recorded by Brandon and his twin brother, was used in the State Farm segment on the 2014 Monday Night Football Countdown. Devil City Angels released their self-titled record in September of 2015 which also featured three songs that Brandon previously co-wrote with his twin and another song that Brandon wrote about his grandfather, "Goodbye Forever".