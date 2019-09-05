BRANDON GIBBS Releases New Single "Rain Whiskey"

"Rain Whiskey" is the new single from Brandon Gibbs, an explosive guitar player that has a powerful, soulful voice and a brilliant sense of melody that sets him apart from his contemporaries. Brandon’s songwriting takes you on an incredible journey throughout the performance, often transcending genres of rock, blues, pop and country. His heart and soul pour out of him on stage and through his music.

“Rain Whiskey is an anthem and a reminder for all hardworking people that you can’t take it with you when it’s your time to go, so take a break and treat yourself to a party... you deserve it!” - Brandon Gibbs

Brandon helped form the band Cheap Thrill, which featured two of the members of the multi-platinum band Cinderella. They toured nationally and internationally for two years.

Gibbs continued writing during his downtime, and his song, "This Town", was picked up by the John Force Racing Team and was eventually used for ESPN’s NHRA division for three consecutive seasons.

In 2014, Brandon joined forces with Rikki Rockett (Poison), Tracii Guns (L. A. Guns), and Eric Brittingham (Cinderella) to form Devil City Angels. Their first single, "All My People", which was actually previously written and recorded by Brandon and his twin brother, was used in the State Farm segment on the 2014 Monday Night Football Countdown.

Devil City Angels released their self-titled record in 2015 which also featured three songs that Brandon previously co-wrote with his twin and another song that Brandon wrote about his grandfather, "Goodbye Forever".

For futher details, visit Brandon Gibbs on Facebook.